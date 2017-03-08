Fujifilm India to install 1000 Computer Radiography across India with a commitment to Improve Healthcare

Fujifilm India Private Limited has signed a contract with Pune based KRSNAA diagnostics Pvt Ltd, a leading diagnostic player in the PPP (Private Public Partnership) sector to install 1000 Computer Radiography across India. The objective is to convert 1000 X-Ray setups from analog to digital so that patients can get immediate reporting through teleradiology. The installation of Fujifilm’s state of the art Computer Radiography equipments will not just reduce reporting time but also enable enhanced image quality aiding in better diagnosis and care thereby saving precious lives. The first phase of execution in Assam will be over by February 15, 2017 while the overall project completion will be in 2 years from now.

Commenting on the association, Yasunobu Nishiyama, Managing Director, Fujiflm India Pvt Ltd., said, “This marks a new chapter in Fujifilm’s initiatives to expand and strengthen it’s presence in the Indian Healthcare industry. This deal is much in line with our constant endeavour to provide superior healthcare experiences to our customers and patients. For the next 2 years, Fujifilm India will be working closely with KRSNAA Diagnostics to install our state of the art FCR Prima and Fujifilm imager DRYPIX.”

Talking about the company’s objective behind entering into this deal, Chandrashekhar Sibal, Executive Vice President, Fujiflm India Pvt Ltd., said, “Our endeavour is to provide best services in the remotest areas across the country through digitalisation of X-Rays enabling better image quality at the lowest X-ray dose. This would help improve efficiency and quality of X-ray reporting resulting in faster and more accurate diagnosis. Our designs are compact, easy-to-operate and provide high quality outputs with minimum efforts.”

Rajendra Mutha, Chairman of Krsnaa Diagnostics said, “This is an important step in providing advanced digital X-Ray facility across the country. We are committed to the vision of our beloved Prime Minister who has stressed on the importance of providing quality healthcare diagnostics to the poor and needy at affordable or no cost reaching in the remotest of areas. States like Assam still face a major challenge not only in terms of availability of crticial medical facilities, but also in terms of manpower and shortage and most often non-availability of advanced medical equipments. Our aim is to overcome these very challenges.”