Fujitsu and Kanto Gakuin Establish Joint Venture to Provide IT Systems to Schools

Fujitsu Limited and Kanto Gakuin School Corporation announced that they have established Education IT Service Limited to provide planning, development, operations, and maintenance of IT systems for schools.

Education IT Service will combine Fujitsu’s latest information and communication technology (ICT) and the knowledge it has gained from its extensive experience in building information systems with Kanto Gakuin’s operational expertise in the field of education to create high-quality IT systems that it will provide to Kanto Gakuin University and its feeder schools, as well as more broadly to other universities and elementary and secondary educational institutions.

By jointly operating Education IT Service with Kanto Gakuin, Fujitsu will strengthen its relationship with Kanto Gakuin and provide integrated support for the university’s IT systems. In addition, learning from Kanto Gakuin’s operational expertise in the field of education, Fujitsu seeks to further enhance its education solutions and raise its profile in the education sector.

Through Education IT Service, Kanto Gakuin will first work to improve Kanto Gakuin University’s own information systems, optimize its investments, and foster the development of its employees involved in IT systems, and then broaden this initiative to its junior and senior schools, elementary schools, and kindergartens, with the objective of enhancing IT governance for the institution as a whole.

In the Japanese government’s Third Basic Plan for the Promotion of Education (FY2018-2022), deliberations for which are now moving forward, discussions are now underway on putting ICT to active use and creating ICT environments for education. And, going forward, ICT experts with the knowledge and skills to deploy ICT environments and provide maintenance and oversight will be in increasingly high demand. In consideration of these circumstances, Fujitsu and Kanto Gakuin have established a new company to provide services that integrate their respective areas of expertise to promote the deployment of ICT on the front lines of education.