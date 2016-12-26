Fujitsu Announces Availability of realtime bioLock for use with SAP ERP – powered by PalmSecure

Fujitsu announces immediate availability of bioLock for use with SAP® ERP – powered by PalmSecure, secure access control technology for systems running SAP software. Providing biometric access control for systems running the SAP ERP application and SAP HANA® platform, bioLock for use with SAP ERP – powered by PalmSecure is now available for the first time.

Through a global reseller agreement with realtime North America, the SAP gold partner that develops bioLock biometric control software for SAP system access, Fujitsu offers this advanced biometric security capability as an natively-embedded solution either directly or via its sales partners. As a consequence, customers worldwide can add an extra layer of biometric security to their SAP solution environments and protect sensitive data from theft, loss and fraud with highly secure, convenient identity and access management.

By extending its existing partnership with realtime North America with a new, global contract, Fujitsu is now able to offer its advanced biometric identity management solution. This enables strict, granular access control to SAP systems by assigning user rights following biometric identification – which avoids the problem of user passwords being shared or copied.

Integrated with traditional SAP system security including single sign-on and SAP solutions for governance, risk and compliance (GRC), bioLock for use with SAP ERP – powered by PalmSecure identifies users by the unique pattern of blood vessels in their palm to control login to critical SAP systems including human resources, customer relationship management, supply chain management and finance software, retail point-of-sale systems, as well as the SAP HANA platform. Biometric authentication even allows for secure access to SAP systems from shared devices. Important or risk-prone activities can be further protected with additional biometric re-authentication checkpoints to ensure that only authorized employees can execute critical transactions.

New and enhanced features of bioLock for use with SAP ERP – powered by PalmSecure include biometric authentication for physical access control to restricted areas of company premises, as well as full integration with the SAP time and attendance management application. Advanced bundling and pre-configured solution packages can help shorten deployment times within SAP software environments.

Martin Lum, Vice President Marketing at realtime North America, said: “Just like the customers they serve, Fujitsu has the global reach and capability to offer security solutions to their international customers. We are very pleased to work with them to help their customers running SAP solutions overcome current security business challenges.”