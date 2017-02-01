Fujitsu to Reorganize Nifty Corporation

Fujitsu Limited and Nifty Corporation announced that Fujitsu will position Nifty’s consumer ISP business as the successor to a new, Fujitsu-established wholly owned subsidiary. Executed through an absorption-type company split and effective April 1, 2017, the result will be the reorganization of Nifty as a cloud-focused company for enterprises, and a consumer ISP company.

Under Fujitsu’s new management direction, while moving forward with a shift toward connected services, the company is working to transform its business model to achieve sustainable growth. With this reorganization, Fujitsu and the cloud business company will enhance their coordination, share their respective expertise and customer platforms, and, as a unified group, strengthen their cloud business, which forms the core of connected services.

To effectively utilize the expertise and assets that Nifty has developed, while further raising corporate value, the consumer business company will be transferred to Nojima Corporation on April 1, 2017.