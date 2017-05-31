Fujitsu’s New Industry 4.0 Competence Center Set to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Manufacturing Industry

Fujitsu aims to accelerate digital transformation projects for its customers by bringing multiple Industrial IoT (IIoT) capabilities together in its new Industry 4.0 Competence Center based in Munich, Germany. Dedicated Fujitsu IIoT experts are focused on enabling customers to undertake their own digital transformations by co-creating solutions for smart factories and production lines, leveraging Fujitsu’s unique manufacturing expertise in combination with its extensive portfolio of IoT, security and analytics solutions.

Industry 4.0 solutions influence many aspects of a business – from remote monitoring of machinery in a factory all the way to a so-called “digital twin”, a detailed simulation of entire factory floor processes, running in real-time. Fujitsu offers a comprehensive set of capabilities to manage this complexity – from experience in collaborative engineering and systems integration to one of the industry’s widest selections of IoT edge technology, combined with advanced industrial analytics and cyber security features. The new Competence Center also leverages Fujitsu’s unique experience gained from operating its own European factory in Augsburg, Germany.

Dr. Rolf Werner, Head of Central Europe at Fujitsu, comments: “Industrial customers are turning to us to help them change the way they do business, by co-creating digital transformation. As Industry 4.0 comes of age, conversations are changing: Where once the focus was on implementing technology solutions, we are now engaged in discussions about connecting and transforming entire businesses and enabling our customers to succeed in multi-company ecosystems. With our new Competence Center, we are bringing together Fujitsu’s extensive IIoT, analytics and engineering capabilities to help our customers truly reap the benefits of digitalization.”

Industry 4.0 solutions are now being rapidly adopted in central Europe, growing to an important driver for digital transformation. By locating its new Competence Center in the heart of the region, Fujitsu is well placed to serve customers keen to gain efficiencies by transforming and digitalizing operations. The Internet of Things is one of Fujitsu’s key technology pillars that support its vision of a Human Centric Intelligent Society where technology empowers people and transforms businesses. The new Industry 4.0 Competence Center will provide significant resources, including approximately 300 experts in Europe and additional experts in Japan. This dedicated team of subject matter experts will guide customers from project definition to proof-of-concept testing, through to rolling out full deployments.