Recently, GALAX Introduces SNPR RGB Mouse Pad to add to your gaming arsenal.

Featuring a high smooth gaming surface, the Galax RGB Mouse Pad enables the

mouse to move quickly and accurately to speed up targeting, which will

enhance your gaming experience.

GALAX SNPR RGB Mouse pad support stunning RGB lighting effects. The Mouse

pad can provide up to seven different combination and various colors of a

gorgeous spectrum lighting effect change, and fast switching operation more

efficient and keep the excellent visual effects to meet gamer what are they

need is Gaming Mouse best companion.