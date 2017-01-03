Galaxy to Focus on Emerging Hyper-Convergence Market in India

Galaxy Office Automation announces that it will tap into the growing opportunities in the hyper-convergence integrated systems (HCIS) market in India in the coming year. Galaxy is one of the few solution providers in India to have developed the technical, sales and marketing capabilities around this new technology.

“Converged infrastructure has been widely accepted by enterprises in India and hyper-convergence will follow in stride. HCIS leverages the scale as you grow model and hence makes the functioning and operations of data centers simple and more efficient. We are already seeing a lot of enthusiasm towards this new technology and we are ready with the right resources and competencies in this space,” said Anoop Pai Dhungat, CMD of Galaxy Office Automation.

Hyper-convergence makes use of software-defined architectures that integrates compute, storage, networking and virtualization resources along with other technologies in a solution supported by a single vendor.

Recent market studies indicate that the steady acceptance of cloud, mobility and Internet of Things (IoT) is also driving the demand for HCIS. Among other verticals, communications & media, IT & ITES, banking, government, and retail (including e-commerce) are expected to be early adopters of HCIS.

According to Gartner, HCIS will be the fastest-growing segment of the overall market for integrated systems, reaching almost $5 billion, which is 24 percent of the market, by 2019.

“Hyper-convergence is the next logical step for organizations that are trying to optimize their workloads and infrastructure, while keeping cost under control. Its single-vendor support model and ability to match a large number of use cases offers greater benefits and eliminates complexity,” Dhungat added.