Genius Announces Mobile Theater – MT-20 Speakers

Genius is proud to announce its Mobile Theater MT-20 speakers which offer superb theater-like surround sound audio effect and with finest design and texture. With specially tuned high-quality 2.1 channel speakers, the MT-20 delivers 360-degree sounds with deep immersive bass for unrivalled movie theater experience and enjoyment, no matter where you are! With a full charge to MT-20, you can continuously watch more than 10 hours of movies (approximately 5 to 6 movies) without the need to recharge.

Dual-mode selection for either movie or crystal clear sound of music with a single click button allows you to set-up the MT-20 for your listening experience. Either at home, outside or anywhere you could possibly think of, the MT-20 not only supports Bluetooth technology but also a 3.5mm AUX connector and TF-Card reader to play your favourite songs. A truly great value for both music and movie fans.

Enjoy theatre-like surround sound effect wherever you are with the MT-20. Unrivalled immersion in movie mode lets you experience the feel of powerful surround audio even if you’re just watching with your mobile device, something that just can’t be matched by your phone or tablet’s audio. The Genius MT-20 brings a life-like movie theatre with you wherever you go anytime.

Wherever you are or what you’re doing, enjoy a long listening experience with more than 10-hour listening time on the Genius MT-20 speaker. Whether you’re outdoors doing a movie marathon or listening to music while doing work or enjoying yourself, you are sure to enjoy your movie continuously with a fully-charged MT-20.