Genpact Positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

Genpact announced that Gartner has named Genpact as a Visionary in its January 2017 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services (MWS), North America report. Gartner also recognized Genpact across three use MWS cases – Service Desk, Digital Workplace and End-User Device – in its Critical Capabilities for Managed Workplace Services, North America report published March 2017.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluated 21 service providers of MWS based on 15 criteria, ability to execute, and completeness of vision. According to the report, providers positioned as a Visionary “have a clear vision of the market’s direction and are focused on preparing for, but can improve their service delivery capabilities. Providers in the Visionaries quadrant have an effective vision of the MWS market, but have not invested in or delivered to that vision enough in the market to emerge as Leaders at this time. Three service providers qualified for inclusion in the Visionaries quadrant.”

“We are honored to be named as a Visionary by Gartner because we feel Genpact has consistently driven innovation in the Managed Workplace Services market for our diverse client base,” said Monty Singh, senior vice president and business leader, Capital Markets and IT Services, Genpact. “We leverage our strong workplace process transformation capabilities coupled with digital-led cognitive platforms to deliver services that significantly enhance the user experience for our clients’ end user customers.”

Genpact provides a user-centric digital workplace solution, WorkDesk. Leveraging leading virtualization technologies and integrating with automation, artificial intelligence (AI)-linked cognitive technology, and self-heal solutions, WorkDesk delivers a high level of efficiency and self-service through its neural chat, interactive chat, real-time chat translation, and mobile capabilities. Genpact has integrated this automation platform with all channels to deliver an excellent customer experience on behalf of its clients and drive up to 20 percent zero-touch support.

Genpact takes a proactive approach in troubleshooting by using a self-heal platform, designed to reduce turnaround time and improve user productivity. WorkDesk also integrates Panacea software with the Artificial Neural Intelligence from Genpact, providing a best-in-class platform with natural language processing (NLP) capabilities and AI to converse over voice and text. Acting as a virtual assistant, the platform interfaces between users and systems to seamlessly manage issues.