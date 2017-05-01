Get ready for Intel Optane Memory with ASRock 200 series motherboards!

Intel Optane technology is here! Get ready for this revolutionary technology with ASRock 200 Series motherboards! Intel Optane technology accelerates attached SATA device to reduce boot and load times, giving a faster and more responsive system. With just a few steps, you can update BIOS and install needed driver via ASRock Appshop in seconds!

