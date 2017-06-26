GIGABYTE Announces Beat the Heat Overclocking Contest

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. is excited to kick-off Beat The Heat 2017, an overclocking contest held by GIGABYTE and hosted on HWBot.org. We are turning up the heat for the HWBOT overclocking community with a fantastic prize pool of over $2,500 USD of computer gear desired by any enthusiast. Summer break may be on the way, but we still have one last roll of the dice before we decide to leave the house, get sun burnt and come back in for some RnR and more OC!

This competition will have four stages that will test your computer’s 2D processing: XTU 5GHz, GPUPI for CPU–1B 5GHz, Geekbencch3 Single–Core 5GHz, HWBOT x265 Benchmark–4k 5GHz. You have probably already noticed that we have limited the CPU frequency to 5GHz to give most people a chance. In each of the four stages participants can score points based on their benchmark scores. By the end of the contest, the two participants with most points will win the prizes! A lucky draw is also available to the participants.