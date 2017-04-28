GIGABYTE Announces Summer Spectacular 2017 Overclocking Contest

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. is excited to announce the start of Summer Spectacular 2017, the third of four contests in GIGABYTE’s 2017 overclocking season. A total prize pool of over $2,500 USD in enthusiast-grade hardware is available for the top three contestants in both Ambient and Extreme cooling categories along with six “Lucky Draw” winners.

With this contest restricted to only Intel Core i3-7350K CPUs and NVIDIA® GT730 graphics cards, the playing fields are evened as participants look to push budget hardware to their limits! For those just learning the ins and outs of overclocking—a lucky draw is also part of this competition, where prizes including two GIGABYTE Z270X-UD3 are up for grabs for participants who submit scores in all stages of the competition.