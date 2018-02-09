GIGABYTE Announces the AORUS Winter OC Challenge

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. announced its GIGABYTE AORUS Winter OC Challenge for the overclocking community to be hosted this February on HWBOT.org.

Kicking off February 1st, the GIGABYTE AORUS Winter OC Challenge Competition will challenge overclockers to push their motherboards and 8th Gen Intel® processors to the limit in a three stage competition. This competition is open to all skill levels such as Novice, Rookie, Enthusiast, Elite and Extreme, allowing anyone to participate.

There are a number of awesome hardware prizes up for grabs! Moreover, participants that submit a score in all stages of their respective categories are eligible to enter a lucky draw for one of two GIGABYTE Z370 AORUS Ultra Gaming motherboards and one HWBOT Open bench table.