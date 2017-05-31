GIGABYTE Excites Computex 2017 with PC Innovation

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, is proud to announce its attendance at Computex 2017. This year GIGABYTE shows off its latest X299 AORUS Gaming Series Motherboards with new features that will awe consumers and gamers alike. With a plethora of networking add-ons, software enhancements, system demos, and case mods GIGABYTE has pulled out all the stops to show attendees what Computex is all about. Along with components, at their private VIP suite in Taipei 101, new iterations of BRIX are demoed running VR applications on their latest d&i award winning BRIX VR. Other award winning demos will also include the Z270X-Gaming 9 which won the Computex Best Choice ‘Golden Award’ Award.

Perhaps the most exciting release that GIGABYTE displayed was the new X299 AORUS Gaming Series Motherboards. Passing the torch from its predecessor, the new X299 has features that many enthusiasts have been yearning for and can only dream of. With support for digital LEDs, triple M.2s, Fan Stop, and the newly released Intel® Optane Technology the X299 AORUS Gaming Series will take the role as king of the new enthusiast platform. Sporting the new AORUS branding on this platform users will come to expect nothing but the best from this high-end platform.

GIGABYTE is pleased to announce the introduction of Killer™ xTend networking technology in the GC-Killer xTend PCIe card. Killer xTend, an innovative new solution for home networking, delivers a smart network switch and a Wi-Fi extender to users’ high-performance PCs. This PCIe card combines three (3) Killer Ethernet E2500 chips and a Killer™ Wireless-AC 1535 module, which includes Killer’s ExtremeRange Technology. Not only does Killer xTend harness the power of the gaming computer to enable four (4) or more other devices to connect through it. In addition, Killer xTend prioritizes important network traffic to ensure that nothing slows down gaming and streaming video on a Killer xTend-enabled PC.

“GIGABYTE has a long history of bringing powerful and creative technologies to gamers and performance-minded PC users, and we are excited to partner with them to bring Killer xTend technology to market,” said Michael Cubbage, CEO of Rivet Networks. “Integrating a smart network switch and Wi-Fi extender provides significant and valuable new functionality to a Gaming PC. xTend simplifies and improves a gamers’ home network, while at the same time prioritizing Killer’s important gaming and streaming video traffic above traffic from connected devices.”

With network performance in-mind the next generation of network interface cards were also revealed. GIGABYTE is pleased to introduce Killer 10 Gb/s Networking Technology. Based on Aquantia’s AQC107 10GbE Controller, the GC-AQC107 supports a 10GBASE-T and with Killer’s 10 Gb/s Networking software these two complement each other to deliver incredible gaming network performance. With all these networking devices at users disposal GIGABYTE is ready for the future of networking technologies.