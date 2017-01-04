GIGABYTE Showcases Solutions and More at CES 2017

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. will be starting CES 2017 off with a bang, with a detail filled press event displaying solutions from a variety of various markets and partners. GIGABYTE will display their world changing products as they demonstrate technologies that they’ve developed and innovated. At CES 2017 attendees will see that GIGABYTE has been powering different markets from VR Gaming, extreme liquid cooling to Industrial Computing and even just your everyday consumer PC. Industry partners such as Intel, Enermax, HyperX and Oculus will also be present to show their newest technologies.

Before the start of CES 2017 on January 4th, GIGABYTE will have already started its exhibition at its venue located at the Palace Ballroom in Caesars Palace. The Palace Ballroom is a 20,000 square foot room that will be filled with newly launched AORUS 200 Series Gaming Motherboards, AORUS Notebooks, GIGABYTE Graphics Cards, and case mods from the Mod2Win Competition. The Mod2Win Competition had over 5,000 modders competing for first place with over $10,000 in total prizes. Case Modder, Boloisbolo, was awarded 1st place with $5,000 in prizes and a free trip to CES 2017, sponsored by GIGABYTE.

Aside from these products and system mods GIGABYTE has gone to great lengths to create zones each with distinct experiences for visitors to see, introducing what other applications GIGABYTE has been powering behind the scenes.