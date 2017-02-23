GIGABYTE Tips-Off the Overclocking Season with March OC Madness 2017

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. is excited to kick-off March OC Madness 2017, an overclocking contest held by GIGABYTE and hosted on HWBot.org. Top overclockers can earn bragging rights along with a bundle of top-notch hardware from a total prize pool of over $2500 USD worth of computer hardware that any enthusiast would want to have.

This competition will have four challenges that will test your computers 3D graphics and processing: XTU 5G, 3DMark Fire Strike Physics, Geekbench 3 Multi Core and HWBOT x256 Benchmark. In each of these challenges participants can score points based on their benchmark scores. The top 3 participants who have the most points by the end of the contest gets to take home the prize! A lucky draw is also available to participants who submit scores in all stages of the competition.