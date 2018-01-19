Grand Finals of Asia Pacific Predator League 2018 Hosted by Acer Kicks-Off

Today, APAC Predator League 2018, the first regional eSports competition hosted by Acer, kicked off with final eight teams from the eight countries continuing their fight to become the winner of the tournament, and taking home the grand prize and Predator Shield Trophy, after surviving the preliminary rounds in their respective countries.

The preliminary round of APAC Predator League 2018 kicked off in October 2017 with great enthusiasm as evidenced by the high number of participants across each of the countries, reaching a tally of 1,197 eSport teams. In hosting this tournament, Acer seeks to help reinforce the development of the PC gaming industry in the Asia Pacific region.

” This is the moment we have been waiting for, with helding Predator League, Acer is helping to promote the development of the gaming industry and create a strong gaming ecosystem in the Asia Pacific region,” said Andrew Hou, President of Acer’s Pan Asia Pacific. “By engaging with the best eSport players, we aim to showcase their remarkable skills and boost their ture potiential through top-notch devices from the Predator gaming series and provide all the teams an exceptional gaming experience.”

The eSport market is a burgeoning one and continues to grow. Based on SuperData[1],in 2017, eSports generated US$1.5 billion in revenue globally, and is predicted to grow 26% by 2020. The forecasted increase will be driven by viewership growth of 12% each year, as eSports tournaments are exceedingly catching on with mainstream viewers, and the growing participation of third parties in terms of sponsorships, broadcasting and other areas.

“Acer is proud to be hosting the APAC Predator League 2018 tournament this year. For the next three days, we will see the skill, cohesiveness and passion of the best eSport talents from around the Asia Pacific region,” said Herbet Ang, President Director of Acer Indonesia. “We look forward to seeing the excitement that will unfold at the tournament and wish each of the teams the best of luck.”

The eight teams competing in the tournament are: BoomID (Indonesia), Signify (India), Geek Fam (Malaysia), Alpha Red ROV (Thailand), Azure eSport (Hong Kong), Ten Twenty (Singapore), Quid Pro Quo (Philippines) and We Say No! (Sri Lanka).

Taking place across three days, this event will feature interactive games for visitors through the latest technologies from Acer such as Windows Mixed Reality (MR) Headset as well as thelastest Predator gaming product lineup. Visitors can also get their faces painted with a Predator logo, Predator League logo or the Indonesian flag for free. In addition, this Dota 2 tournament has already made history even before it commenced by being recognized by the Indonesian Record Museum (MURI) as the “Live Online Game on The Largest LED Screen” category in South-east Asia.