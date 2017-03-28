HIKVISION TO SHOWCASE IN A BIG WAY AT SECUTECH INDIA 2017

Buoyed by the continued success it has been receiving from its earlier participations, Hikvision, the global leader in innovative video surveillance products and solutions, announced today that it will have a big presence in ‘Secutech India 2017.’

The company has taken up a huge pavilion to showcase its wide range of security products and solutions. There will also be a live demo by Hikvision’s Technical Team to visitors and prospective clients and customers on the operation and utility of its products. The three day mega exhibition is slated for April 6-8, 2017 at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. It will bring together over 80 exhibitors from more than 15 countries under a fair space of more than 10,000 sq. meters. The exhibition will be jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt and Asian Business Exhibition & Conference (ABEC) with support from the Government of Maharashtra and various leading industry organizations. The show brings in over 690 brands and more than 28000 visitors making it the largest show in India.

Speaking about the upcoming mega event, Ashish Dhakan, Managing Director & CEO, Pramahikvision (India) Pvt. Ltd said “Secutech India is always India’s premier security exhibition. Participating in this gives us huge opportunities to look forward into the future. It will be the great show for the security industry in the country. We are proud to participate for the sixth consecutive year as the exhibition provides us an ideal and vibrant platform to launch new products, showcase and demonstrate our state-of-the-art security solutions to a large audience and meet prospective clients and customers. I await a record footfall this time in our pavilion.”

Hikvision will be showcasing a wide range of cutting-edge security products and solutions. They include the company’s latest Smart innovations, products and technologies suitable for Smart city, banking, PPOG (Energy), intelligent traffic, education and building applications. Hikvision’s new product launch, live demos, dealers’ meet, security quiz program and lucky draws are also on the cards at this exciting event.