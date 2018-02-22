HiTech Media Solutions launches exclusive store for Seagate and LaCie products

Mumbai based IT reseller, HiTech Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has launched the first exclusive reseller outlet in India to retail Seagate brand products. The products include the entire range of internal and external drives from all brands in the Seagate portfolio including LaCie.

The store will not only have every India product of Seagate and LaCie under one roof but also has an Experience Zone with a comprehensive range of hands-on demo of LaCie’s Big and Professional drives where creative professionals can test technologies and features to help choose the right drive.

While inaugurating the store, Sameer Bhatia, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Seagate Technology, said “This is a commendable initiative from Hitech Media Solutions. They have set a new benchmark in partner loyalty and we at Seagate assure them of our full support and wish them every success.”

Sunil Sharma, CEO, HiTech Media Solutions, said “Earlier we were selling only LaCie products. While planning to open our second store, we thought it a great opportunity to not only consolidate our alliance with Seagate but also to offer customers a one-stop-shop for all Seagate products. Our Experience Zone is a unique feature which will benefit customers immensely.”

