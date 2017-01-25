HP and Redington launch India’s first Indigo Centre of Excellence in India

HP and Redington India have launched India’s first Centre of Excellence in Chennai today. The Centre of Excellence in Guindy Industrial Estate will showcase HP Indigo’s Digital offset Presses along with a host of Pre Press, Post Press and Web-to-Print solutions for Commercial, Photo, Publishing and Labels & Packaging segments.

The Centre of Excellence is equipped with HP Indigo 5900, 7900 and the latest 12000 Digital Presses. It also has a wide range Pre Press and software solutions including Esko Graphics, Haiyaa, Color Logic, Human Eyes, Enfocus & HP Mosaic. The Centre is also equipped with a wide range of finishing equipments. Customers who visit the center of excellence will have experience of the end to end solutions.

A sizeable portion of the Centre of Excellence is dedicated for Brand Owners and Print Buyers, who can get to see some of the best print applications from across the world and hear the stories behind some of the world’s most successful digital print campaigns. The application gallery also hosts a Digital super market that has the best of Labels and Packaging applications that can serve as a gold mine of information to Packaging development managers. To provide a superior pre-sale customer experience, the Centre of Excellence is developed on a total budget of USD 3 million.

Inaugurating the Centre of Excellence, Alon Bar Shany, General Manager, HP Indigo division said, “This Centre of Excellence is specifically targeted towards customers who are new to the HP Indigo family of digital offset printing presses. The centre will not only give our customers a hands-on experience of the products but also enhance the technical knowledge, enabling them to make the most out of their HP Indigo Presses.”

Also, present at the event, A. Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo and Inkjet Web Press, Graphics Solutions Business, HP Inc. India said, “HP & Redington India Limited, are extremely happy to announce the inauguration of the first HP Indigo Centre of excellence in India. We believe the printing industry, our customers and the Brands will hugely benefit from this. We are proud to be associated with Redington India Limited which has made this significant investment towards their commitment to the Digital Printing Technology and the Industry overall”

Kasturirangan, Wholetime Director, Redington added, “We are proud to partner with HP who are unparalleled champions of digital printing. There is a huge opportunity for HP Indigo digital presses in the country and this Centre of Excellence will help in reaching out to them and give them a one of a kind pre-sale experience.”

The HP Indigo 7900 and HP Indigo 12000 are the latest digital presses which were first showcased in DRUPA 2016. The HP Indigo 12000 digital press offers two sides photograph printing and guarantees photo life of up to 200 years. Both the Digital Presses offer 40% higher productivity and there is an automatic Alert Agent, which performs real-time error detection while printing, which results in waste reduction and helps increase productivity.