HP, Edimax, eScan and Polaris Grace year-end celebration of the ASIRT

It was a festive, year-end meeting of the Association of System Integrators and IT Retailers in Technology (ASIRT), held at the Interlink Banquets, Vidyavihar, on 20th December 2017. The Techday event marked the completion of yet another successful year of collaboration and growth, as members interacted with each other and shared their insights about the high points in their careers, the key learning’s in their life and also lessons/ observations that benefitted them from ASIRT. As a retrospect, members were urged to reflect upon their own strengths and weaknesses and also share their resolutions for the coming year.

On the business front too, this was an evening filled with unique business offerings from four brand partners, with eScan Enterprise Security & Antivirus solutions, Edimax networking and remote surveillance systems, Polaris Office software solutions and Hewlett Packard (HP), all of whom shared their products and services along with rewarding partner benefits.

eScan, an ISO 14001 certified company has been a leading provider of secure, reliable and scalable IT systems and network security solutions. Mr. Rahul Joshi, AVP, National Channel Sales, Micro World Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and his team highlighted unique services and products for threat management like USB device management, Mobile device management (MDM), security information and events management (SIEM) as well as eScan product segregation products for businesses. They also discussed unique partner benefits and innovative plans for channel partners. Speaking of his association with ASIRT at the event, Mr. Rahul Joshi said, “Our association with ASIRT is in line with our revamped marketing strategy, which has a strong focus on channel partners for growth. Given that upto 95% of our business is generated through System Integrators, it is important for us to reach out to these influencers who are driving the IT market at the grass root level. ASIRT offers the perfect mix of key decision makers and entrepreneurs who can help us drive our products and services into the markets.”

Edimax network and remote surveillance systems shared insights into their long range PoE switches, the innovative WISP broadband router and their customized solutions across sectors in India, including services for religious spots, hospitals, educational institutes and media houses. Speaking on Edimax’s focus on growth through partner channels, Mr. Subroto Karmokar, Business Development Manager, Edimax Technologies Co. Ltd., said, “Being essentially a broad spectrum network and surveillances solution providers, we work closely with System Integrators to not just promote our products but to also help build customized innovative solutions as per their needs. With ASIRT we have found a group of highly professional, reliable and enthusiastic member partners and we look forward to a mutually beneficial and long term relationship with the members.”

Polaris Office Solutions shared some of the key features of their office suite, including the PDF edit and save as document feature, the unique access to Indian language typing without 3rd party installations and easy compatibility across platforms. Speaking on the partner benefits and growth plans, Mr. Manoj Jena, National Head Sales, West & South India,Infraware Inc.,said, “Our marketing strategy is focused on reaching out to corporate segment across sectors like banking, finance, education etc. This sector is widely accessible mainly through System Integrators and IT Retailers who facilitate the awareness and sales of our cost effective software as part of their larger integration plan. Our association with ASIRT is a part of our national marketing strategy where we are partnering with key associations across the country. ASIRT comprises of decision makers and entrepreneurs across the spectrum of IT, making it our first choice to engage with, especially in Mumbai.”

HP showcased their latest, high end range of laptops and computers as well as their latest offerings into the gaming segment. The discussionalso offered in-depth information on business opportunities for members and channel partners. Speaking about the choice of ASIRT as a platform for expanding their network, Mr. Anirudh Rawat, Zonal Manager, Hewlett Packard India Sales Pvt. Ltd., said, “We have retained our global position as the No. 1 brand not just by increasing the number of units sold, but also due to the focus on high end, premium products. As a B2C brand, we operate through retail outlets as well as through the System Integrators, who help facilitate the sale of our key products as part of their larger customized Integration projects. ASIRT offers us a direct engagement opportunity with these System Integrators and IT retailers, who have become an extension of our sales force. We look forward to a long term association with the ASIRT members and are grateful for this opportunity to showcase our offerings.”

While the insightful partner presentations kept the business engagement high, the intermediary contests and games among the members ensured the festive cheer was maintained throughout the evening. The massive ASIRT cake cutting with all the members and a group shot with jubilant members wearing Santa hats marked a cheerful end to the techno festive evening!