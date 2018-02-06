HP Expanded 3D Printing Portfolio

HP Inc. expanded its 3D printing portfolio with the introduction of its new Jet Fusion 300 / 500 series of 3D printers, the industry’s first 3D printing technology to enable manufacturers to produce engineering-grade, functional parts in full color, black or white – with voxel control – in a fraction of the time of other solutions. Depending on configuration and color preference, the Jet Fusion 300 / 500 series is available starting in the $50,000s, enabling small- to medium-sized product development teams and design businesses, entrepreneurs, and universities and research institutions to access HP’s industry leading Multi Jet Fusion printing technology.

The new Jet Fusion 300 / 500 series complements HP’s existing industrial-grade Jet Fusion 3200 / 4200 / 4210 3D solutions which deliver the lowest cost per part2 and are designed for manufacturing environments. With this portfolio expansion, HP is providing users of its Multi Jet Fusion solutions the ability to prototype and produce new designs and applications on the same platform and stay ahead with a future-ready technology for voxel control beyond color.

“HP is committed to democratizing 3D design and manufacturing, unleashing new possibilities for millions of innovators around the world,” said Stephen Nigro, President of 3D Printing, HP Inc. “No matter your industry, no matter your design complexity, no matter what colors fit your business needs – black, white, or the full color spectrum – the new HP Jet Fusion 300 / 500 series gives you the freedom to create brilliant new parts liberated from the constraints of traditional production methods.”

HP’s unique ability to control part properties at the individual voxel level enables the design and production of previously unconceivable parts and is now available, for the first time, in full color. Whether in healthcare, automotive, consumer goods, or other industries; or for entrepreneurs, designers, or university researchers with the next great idea; the potential of new 3D printing applications is enormous. HP is already engaging in the co-development of new color applications with universities and businesses around the world including Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Yazaki Corp., and Youngstown State University, amongst others.

“At Phoenix Children’s Hospital, we strive to create personalized experiences benefitting the long-term well-being of our patients,” said Dr. Justin Ryan, Cardiac 3D Print Lab, Phoenix Children’s Hospital. “From visually-appealing casts and corrective devices, to custom surgical guides, to interactive and personalized anatomical models, we see tremendous value in the design possibilities and highly-accurate and durable parts from HP’s new 3D printers.”