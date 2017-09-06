HP introduced Pro8 tablet

HP Inc. India introduced a range of ‘Made for India’ devices to help digital delivery of services and benefits – in line with the Government’s Digital India vision. This specially designed range of HP Pro8 Tablets with voice is aimed at supporting financial inclusion, monitoring subsidy distribution through Aadhar authentication and delivering other benefits of government schemes. The device range has been specially designed for rugged Indian field conditions.

The Pro8 tablet range comprises an 8 inch tablet, coupled with a host of customizable features that will allow the delivery of services such as – financial inclusion and benefit schemes, efficient delivery of subsidized food products under the Public Distribution System, comprehensive monitoring of various healthcare initiatives and many other flagship programmes run by Central and State governments.

To ensure reliable and secure operation under varying Indian conditions – the devices were designed by HP’s Digital India Unit with specific inputs from public and private sector customers. As a result, the devices feature sunlight readable screen for outdoor usage, a large battery for uninterrupted operation in the field, and a rugged, dust and water resistant build. In addition, the devices support regional Indian languages for ease of use.

Speaking at the launch Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India said, “The Government of India is undertaking a massive digital push towards India’s transformation. As a long standing partner in India’s digital journey, we take this opportunity to provide solutions that can solve real life problems for citizens of India. With these Made for India devices, our aim is to offer efficient end-point solutions to enable various flagship schemes for direct benefit transfer, financial inclusion, and healthcare”.

In addition to governments and public sector, HP is also looking to serve the enterprise mobility market with the Pro8 range. It aims to partner with other stakeholders delivering Digital India and end-to-end mobility solutions.