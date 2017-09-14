HP Introduces Industry’s Most Advanced Global Partner Training Program – HP University

At HP Reinvent, HP Inc.’s largest global partner event, the company launched HP University, a one-stop solution to empower and equip the company’s 18,000 worldwide Partner First partners to optimize revenue and future-proof their business. HP University combines sales skills education, product training, and certifications to enable HP’s partner ecosystem to migrate to evolving business models such as contractual and subscription sales.

The global program combines online and instructor-led training throughout 170 countries. Offered in 11 languages, the program was piloted and tested with strategic partners in three markets prior to deployment.

“HP offers partner-focused, consultative training with a thoughtful approach to drive the bottom line,” said Thomas Jensen, vice president, WW Channel Sales Strategy, HP Inc. “Our global partner-focused HP University allows our vast ecosystem to focus on driving channel growth with relentless execution, a simple and clear education program and streamlined, effective operations to maximize growth and profitability.”

The shift from transactional to contractual, subscription based sales is on the rise. Nowhere is this shift more evident than in the technology sector. By adopting a subscription-based model, companies can tailor their computing environments to shape the experiences they want for customers as well as their workforce. This shift requires a consultative approach to selling; HP University is intended to address this shift while increasing the bottom line for partners.

More than 30 worldwide partners beta tested the program prior to deployment. Accessing and using the program is clear and simplified, allowing partners to focus on learning versus navigating a complex portal. Offerings include instructor-led, face-to-face training in addition to sales skills development, highlight HP core competencies, including Security, Device-as-a-Service (DaaS), Mobility, and Managed Print Services.

Courses such as Strategic Solution Selling will immerse attendees in realistic business problems, and provide strategies to uncover key customer business challenges, craft proposals and deliver the right messages to the right customers. The coursework is geared to evolve towards a solution oriented sale, build deeper relationships, minimize wasted selling effort, and maximize recurring revenue streams.