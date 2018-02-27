HP introduces Stunning New Spectre x360 in India

HP Inc. introduced the next generation HP Spectre x360 laptop in its flagship consumer notebook portfolio. The new HP Spectre x360 weighs just 1.26kgs1 and is one of the thinnest convertible notebooks in the industry. It features the latest 8th Generation intel Quad Core Processor along with a brilliant display in sleeker and more angular design. The introduction of the new HP Spectre x360 is the latest in a series of moves that has fueled HP’s growth in the premium PC market.

HP’s award-winning Spectre x360 laptop now offers the world’s longest battery life in a quad-core convertible portfolio, without compromising on style and durability, while improving security with an integrated privacy screen option and fingerprint login.

“HP is setting new industry standards for design, security and performance,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP Inc. India. “Our Spectre portfolio is redefining the premium PC segment, providing unique user experiences that inspire creativity and unlock limitless opportunities to bring incredible ideas to life. The newest Spectre laptops further demonstrate our endeavor to find new and exciting ways to drive momentum in the premium PC market.”