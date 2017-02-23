HP launches OMEN Gaming Portfolio In India

HP Inc. made the debut of its gaming portfolio in India – OMEN by HP, featuring an array of products built for gamers combining the latest in PC innovation, delivering power and performance to dominate competition. The portfolio will be available starting 15th March 2017 on www.hpshopping.in, select HP World stores, leading ecommerce portals and LFRs.

As a part of the company’s strategy to reinvent personal systems, it is introducing a unified gaming portfolio based on OMEN by HP with a range of options spanning different price points to meet the various needs of gamers today.

Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Srivastava, Managing Director, HP Inc. India, said “Gaming in India has seen rapid expansion and adoption in the recent times. The time was right for us to introduce our gaming portfolio to further our strategy to provide unparalleled consumer experience. ‘OMEN by HP’ is for gamers who need their PC to deliver a great experience while also allowing them the flexibility to choose the level of performance and design that fits their needs. We are excited to bring the OMEN portfolio to India.”

The new portfolio including five notebook models and one desktop model makes it easier to find the right platform to deliver the best possible experience for gamers.

“We understand the needs of a gamer and the ‘OMEN by HP’ portfolio aims to address them at all levels. The new OMEN platform offers the features gamers rely on – power for battling on the go, graphics for smooth game play, great storage and advanced thermal cooling to tackle the latest games. The portfolio comes packed with high quality accessories in partnership with SteelSeries and are engineered to deliver aggressive performance,” said Ketan Patel, Sr. Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

“The gaming market in India has certainly been growing at a fast pace. Not just serious gamers, but also a large and growing community of casual gaming enthusiasts has been driving the demand for gaming-specialized devices. Given HP’s leadership in the PC category in India and their record of bringing innovative products to the market, entry into the gaming segment seems to be the right step forward.” said Swapnil Bhatnagar, Research Director – India and South Asia, IDC India.