HP Launches two new convertible notebooks, HP Pavillion x360 and HP Spectre x360

HP Inc. introduced a new range of powerful notebooks that feature the Windows Ink capabilities. The portfolio comprises a range of two new convertible notebooks – HP Pavillion x360 and HP Spectre x360.

Targeted to meet creative needs of students and professionals, the new range comes packed with latest 7th gen processors, IPS FHD touchscreen Display*, up to 4GB Nvidia dedicated graphics card* and hybrid storage*, providing an unbeatable combination of power and functionality. In line with HP’s continued focus on amazing users, these notebooks come in sophisticated designs and features to inspire today’s students and tomorrow’s reinventions.

Making user experience truly revolutionary is the addition of the HP Active Pen to the portfolio, which aids users to intuitively turn thoughts into action, using the Windows Ink capabilities. This opens new dimensions of creativity by allowing users to draw, highlight and write directly on the screen. The HP Active Pen also allows users to personalize social sharing. The feature powerfully pairs Inking with Office and comes with a plethora of innovative inking apps as well.

“With the right kind of tools and technology, India’s abundant talent can further enhance its skills and unleash creativity,” said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India. “HP as the market leader has always equipped consumers with best-in-class devices, and we are pleased to introduce this new range of notebooks powered with the exciting Inking feature. The notebook line-up with its powerful computing, coupled with gorgeous displays and innovative capabilities, will transform the way people bring-to-life and showcase their ideas” he added.

Ketan Patel, Sr. Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India added, “At HP, it is our continuous endeavor to create incredible customer experiences for both personal and professional needs of today’s millennials. The new range of Pavilion and Spectre devices are best fitted for Inking ecosystem. They will truly fulfill the functional and creative needs of students and young working professionals, by giving wings to their imagination and empowering their passion and skills.”