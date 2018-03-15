HP supercharges Gaming portfolio in India with Omen X

HP Inc. has introduced Omen X portfolio — a series of cutting-edge gaming products. Ushering in a new era of gaming technology, the products are meld with intuitive features and performance innovation, demonstrating HP’s integrated craftsmanship and intelligent design.

Omen X portfolio gives esports athletes and competitive gamers the edge and confidence needed to perform at the global level. Making gaming more exciting and impeccable is Omen by HP’s accessory ecosystem to offer uniform design and a consistent look to the Omen by HP gaming portfolio. Additionally, HP is also introducing the HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset which seamlessly connects with the VR Backpack, offering the perfect blend of future technologies. Every inch, inside and out of the new Omen PC, notebook, displays and accessories are packed with features designed to target the needs of gamers around the world, instantly changing the game like never before.

The OMEN X Compact Desktop provides a factory-overclocked GPU from NVIDIA® and a versatile form-factor, creating the ability to dock and undock quickly for gaming in any room, or attach the desktop to a backpack accessory for an unparalleled, untethered VR experience.

The addition of a backpack accessory to the OMEN X Compact Desktop adds a new dimension of flexibility to the platform, and by expanding the OMEN accessory lineup with a new OMEN mechanical keyboard, a mouse with weight customization, a headset1 with cushioned ear cups to reduce background noise and mouse pads designed for precision, HP is bringing attention to every aspect of the gaming experience.

The new OMEN Desktop offers advanced thermal engineering, a modern powerful design and access to industry standard parts for easy upgradability.

“HP has become one of the top gaming brands in the country, having launched OMEN by HP devices an year ago. With the introduction of the OMEN X portfolio for gaming enthusiasts we create a unified gaming portfolio across gamer profiles, and build on the style and performance value proposition OMEN represents”, said, Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India.

“Gamers and esports athletes want the coolest, most innovative and powerful products with the designs they crave,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc India. “With the blend of Virtual and Mixed Reality, OMEN X devices will be providing gamers with unrivaled immersive gaming experience and will enable professional gamers ‘Dominate the game’, while helping them compete at the highest level.”