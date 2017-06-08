HPE Introduces New High-Margin Solutions and Services for Partners

HPE introduced new channel competencies and partner resources to its industry-leading Partner Ready program making it easier for partners to position and sell the HPE portfolio spanning hybrid and edge solutions. HPE also unveiled new HPE Pointnext services that partners can leverage to grow incremental revenue streams, plus a suite of digital marketing resources to help partners drive demand and build pipeline in today’s digital world.

Digital transformation is driving profound changes in today’s marketplace and creating new opportunities for HPE and its partners. To help partners better engage with customers and streamline sales processes more efficiently, HPE is announcing the following updates to its Partner Ready program:

Expanded Partner Ready Competencies to include a broader set of hybrid IT, data and analytics, and Intelligent Edge solutions built on HPE infrastructure. These pre-packaged solutions, based on proven HPE methodologies, help partners deliver new technologies faster and with reduced cost for customers. Introduced in September, Partner Ready Competencies – a framework of refined expertise around clusters of select HPE solutions – now include Rapid Provisioning, Enterprise Private and Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud Express; Data Management and Analytics with SAP HANA; Mobile First Campus and more. These Competencies are designed to help partners of all sizes transform their business to a solutions led model at their own pace. To support partners in the sales and support of these competencies, HPE will offer an expanded set of partner enablement assets, including reference architectures, solution guides, customer presentations, and quick reference cards.

New Silver Data Center Specialization reduces partner training time from nine days down to five days, while empowering sales teams to gain the skills they need to effectively sell across the HPE portfolios including Arista, SimpliVity and Nimble.

Knowledge Credit Simplification will now be based on the same leading-edge curriculum used for HPE employee enablement to ensure partners are focused on content tied to business priorities, resulting in fewer administrative inefficiencies and more business outcomes.

To help partners adapt to the realities of building pipeline in today’s digital world, HPE introduced the HPE Partner Ready Digital Marketing Program. The program provides a suite of channel marketing offerings including resources, tools, content, campaigns, and education that enable partners to increase their digital marketing proficiency, better connect with customers, and increase their pipeline and revenue. The program unifies all HPE digital marketing assets for partners under one program to make it easier and faster for partners to consume, access and leverage those assets to drive growth.

“Every day I meet with partners to hear their feedback and perspective on how we can continue to drive the value, resources and expertise they and our joint customers have come to trust and expect from our company,” said Joybrata Mukherjee, India Leader – Channels, SMB and Service Provider, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India. “The latest updates to our industry-leading Partner Ready program and the new digital marketing program reflect our continued commitment to deliver the solutions that speak to the needs of our partners and set them up for success.”