Huawei India partners with Redington to Expand Enterprise Footprints

In line with its global ‘platform + ecosystem’ strategy, Huawei Enterprise Business Group (BG) India today announced its partnership with Redington India to distribute and market Huawei enterprise products and services in the country. Driven by strong business momentum globally, Huawei Enterprise BG India aims to create maximum value for Indian enterprises with its innovative ICT solutions and services backed by a strong ecosystem.

As part of this partnership, Redington will support Huawei in developing resellers to market and promote products and/or services products in areas of Server, Storage, Data Center and Cloud Computing to Huawei enterprise customers in India. As part of the partnership, Redington will provide post sales maintenance services and also be responsible for channel partner development and technical training of channel partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei India said, “The Huawei EBG India is well positioned to substantially contribute to Government of India’s landmark initiatives like Digital India and smart cities. Our enterprise products and solutions will drive to create a smart and digital society and lead to digital transformation of industries. The partnership with Redington will help Huawei to increase its channel partner network to market and service our enterprise customers in diverse geographies across India.”

Commenting on the partnership, Johnson George, Senior General Manager & Head Strategic Business Unit, Redington India Ltd said, “We are extremely pleased to sign up with Huawei, who have some great enterprise class products which complements our offering to channels. With Huawei, we now have the ability, to reach out pan India and will be in a position to take advantage of their vast product portfolio. We look forward to the partnership and help promote Huawei to channels across India.”

Huawei enterprise business has grown exponentially across the globe and achieved 47.3% year-on-year growth in 2016. Under its global “platform+ ecosystem” strategy, Huawei Enterprise BG aims to create an open, resilient, secure, and flexible platform of ICT infrastructure by continuously investing in new technologies such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, mobile broadband and artificial intelligence. Huawei is also focusing on creating a collaborative ecosystem for mutual benefits, and work with partners to help customers achieve successful digital transformation of industries and government to develop next level digital infrastructure.