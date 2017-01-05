HyperX Announces New RGB Gaming Keyboard And Pulsefire Gaming Mouse at CES 2017

HyperX expanded its lineup of premium gaming gear with the HyperX ALLOY RGB Gaming Keyboard, the Pulsefire Gaming Mouse and two new ALLOY FPSTM mechanical gaming keyboards with Cherry MX Red or Brown switch options. Designed in the HyperX labs and rigorously tested by both casual and professional gamers, the three new gaming keyboards and gaming mouse round out the award-winning HyperX gaming product portfolio. HyperX now offers gamers all required elements for the best possible setup and competitive edge, underscoring its commitment to gamers and the eSports community worldwide.

“Our range of gaming gear makes even a casual gamer feel like a pro.HyperX is used by eSports champions and casual players alike because the products deliver the performanceand quality they need to win,” said HyperX. “We are absolutely committed to creating the best gear on the market for all gamers – PC, console or mobile – at an attainable price.”

ALLOY RGB Gaming Keyboard, a completely new keyboard design with 16M LED colors and dedicated media keys, the premium HyperX Alloy RGB keyboard offers gamers dynamic lighting profiles and control. The new ALLOY RGB keyboard will allow gamers to customize and control the key color settings and includes an alloy metal frame for durability.

Pulsefire Gaming Mouse is designed for professional gamers, the first HyperX mouse includes an optical gaming sensor with four preset DPI setting with LED indicators (400/800/1600/3200). You can change settings without the need for software, and Pulsefire delivers the features gamers are seeking at a surprisingly affordable price point.

ALLOY FPS Red or Brown Gaming Keyboards, new HyperX ALLOY FPS mechanical gaming keyboard with a Cherry MX Brown or Red switch option features a full-sized steel alloy frame with a space-saving layout, allowing gamers to maximize desktop space for FPS mouse movement. Gamers now have two new switch options and textured red WASD keys for the tactile feel and performance needed for FPS gaming. The keyboard also offers dynamic red LED lighting profiles without the need for software. Including a removable cable and storage bag, the compact keyboard is perfect for gamers on the go.