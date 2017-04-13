HyperX Cloud Revolver S Headset Launched in India

HyperX announced its most advanced gaming headset to date, the HyperX Cloud Revolver Swith plug-and-play Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound. HyperX has added Dolby Headphone technology into a new USB dongle that delivers high-end immersive audio at the touch of a button. HyperX Signature Memory Foam and anew wide headband design enhance comfort for endless hours of game play. The new premium headset also features multi-platform support, 50mm drivers and a noise cancelling microphone designed for use by professional gamers and eSports teams globally. The HyperX Revolver S is currently available on Amazon.in. It will soon also be available on all major online and retails stores in India. The HyperX Revolver S headset is backed by a Two-year Warranty and Free Technical Support.

With Dolby Headphone sound realism coupled with the same DNA inherent in HyperX award-winning Cloud Revolver headsets, Cloud Revolver S is designed for comfort and competitive performance with crisp sound and wide soundstage for FPS and 3D environment games.The Dolby Headphone 7.1 channel personal surround sound environment provides an immersive gaming experience – emulating cinema-like audio that puts gamers right in the middle of the action for game play advantage.

“The HyperX Cloud Revolver S headset delivers one-click premium sound, premium performance and premium comfort to pro gamers. Simply plug it in and one click later Dolby quality sound is instantly on,” said HyperX. “Game, watch movies or listen to music with Cloud Revolver S to immerse yourself in cinema quality audio.”

The Cloud Revolver S sound stage features unique design driver technology that allows gamers to visualize sounds placed around them at different angles and distances. With three pre-set equalizer settings that separate boost, flat and vocals, each gamer can choose their favorite setting. Gamers will gain a competitive edge in FPS and 3D environment games by hearing opponents’ locations more clearly and accurately than previously attainable.