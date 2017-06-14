iBall Announces Slim 10.1” Elan 4G Tablet with a Massive 7000 mAh Battery

iBall announces its latest ‘iBall Slide Elan 4G2’. The Slide as the name suggests brings sophistication with Bigger, Better and Terrific performance keeping you at the threshold of nonstop entertainment. iBall Slide Elan 4G2 delivers life to the vibrant colors and brilliant screening experience from every angle with its 25.65 cm (10.1”) IPS HD (1280X800) technology. Apart from the stunning display, the Tablet fusions it with Slim and Lightweight design with 10.4 mm thickness, weighing 575 gms. The bold looks and attractive features give a complete package to the users at a budgeted price. For strong connectivity and faster internet, the Tablet has an in-built 4G VoLTE support. The supersonic 4G network with bolt speed enables to download data like various apps, games, TV shows, movies and songs, etc. faster than ever.

iBall Slide Elan 4G2 comes with a vast 7000 mAh battery and intelligent Power management that brings plenty of power all day long and night! Elan 4G2 incorporates an additional DC pin charging slot. Equipped with Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, it makes user experience smoother & faster, helping with the Work & Play mode at ease. The device comes with Quad Core Processor that provides a speed of up to 1.3GHz, enabling you to complete tasks in no time with terrific productivity. It is powered with 2GB RAM that functions fluently providing seamless multitasking experience to the user along with 16 GB in-built memory expandable up to 32GB via Micro SD card. The device is loaded with 5MP Auto-focus Rear camera with LED Flash that functions even in low light. And for the never-ending love for selfies, the device gives a 2MP Front camera along with several preloaded features namely Multi angle, face detection, etc. It emanates several connectivity options which includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG Function, Micro USB Port, Bluetooth Tethering, USB tethering, Wi-Fi Direct and Wi-Fi hotspot. iBall Slide Elan 4G2 supports users with 9 Indian Regional System languages and 21 Indian Regional languages (read and write – keyboard support) personalizing your every experience.

To add more, it sports ‘Cast Screen’ Technology, which lets you mirror what you are seeing on the display of your Tablet to an external source like a TV or Monitor. Keeping you hooked to the world of entertainment and increased productivity Slide Elan 4G2 comes with terrific pre-loaded apps from entertainment, music and utility apps. Moreover, it comes with pre-Installed Word, Excel and PowerPoint stub apps.