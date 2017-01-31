iBall launches 4G (with VoLTE) 7″ Tablet with 3GB RAM, iBall Slide Brisk 4G2

iBall announces the launch of its newest ‘iBall Slide Brisk 4G2’Tablet PC best suited to the active and dynamic needs of the Millennial Generation. In the era where the future is your present and the tech savvy generation wants things faster pacing against the high-speed chase of life, iBall brings in its newest Brisk 4G2 with its unmatched 4G performance and 3GB RAM adapting high speed connectivity and seamless multi-tasking at its core. It is the first time in India that a Brand has introduced a 7 inch Tablet PC with 3GB RAM.

An extension to the very popular iBall Slide Snap 4G2, iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 is mightier and powerful than its predecessor, delivering Terrific Performance!

Brisk 4G2 could rival any Tablet in the good looks department. It is sleek design that feels great in your hands, and it’s such a featherweight, one would soon forget that you are even holding it. Its cobalt blue back cover and front dual tone makes it vivaciously wanted.

With the perfect blend of design and functionality on its 17.78 cm (7 inch) IPS HD Screen that facilitates responsive web browsing and smoother HD Videos/Display for incredibly sharp images.

Operating on the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow, with its 64-bit Quad Core Processor and Mali –T720 GPU, the iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 brings multi-tasking at ease with 3GB RAM. It also supports the massive 16GB in-built memory storage which is further expandable up to 32 GB, giving user’s abundant space to store their data and multimedia contents.

Download music, pictures, files, or videos in seconds – not minutes – and watch streaming video on-the-go on a network with download speeds that are up to 10 times faster – Thanks to its superfast 4G Connectivity.

Coupled with ease, is the Y-Cable which is a smart Dual USB cable that lets you to charge your Device and connect to USB-enabled device simultaneously.

For sharing data at faster speed, Brisk 4G2 has an in-built Wi-Fi hotspot for smooth internet sharing, Wi-Fi, excellent Bluetooth connectivity (v4.0) along with USB Tethering and Bluetooth Tethering for easy transfer. It also incorporates a Micro B USB Port and USB OTG Function.

Keeping the user convenience its paramount importance, the device is built-in with GPS and A-GPS capabilities for easy navigation and location-tracking. To ensure that the device is up-to-date, iBall Care helps to download the latest software online.

Bringing the ultimate multimedia experience, iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 enables Music player with Mp3 and other popular formats including FM Radio and Recording. All this and much more, packs Brisk