iBall launches CompBook i360

iBall has launched its ‘iBall CompBook i360’ – a Touch Screen and 360°Convertible laptop. Powered by Windows 10 and a 1.84 GHz Intel® Quad Core Processor, the iBall CompBook i360 is more than just a laptop. ‘Touch to Open Up’ and unlock a whole new world of possibilities and a new dimension to your computing experience.Loaded with multi-tasking tools, a custom start menu, live tiles, snap assist, task view, virtual desktops and much more, first-time users, students and small businesses will be able to do great things faster and more securely with Windows 10.

iBall had launched its CompBook range of laptops about 6 months ago at an amazingly unheard price for a laptop -. It received a hugely encouraging response from first-time users, becoming a best seller on many portals. Building on this super success, iBall has innovated and created an ultra-sleek, light weight touch screen laptop which offers fantastic value.

Speaking at the launch, Sandeep Parasrampuria, Director and CEO of iBall said, “In this era of touch screen devices, our strategic partnership with Microsoft and Intel has created a seamless combination of futuristic design and functionality. The iBall CompBook i360 is by far the most affordable Touch Screen and 360° Convertible laptop in the market. Outfitted with the finest, the i360 powered by Windows 10 will strike the right connect with the dynamic needs of today’s first-time aspiring user audience, looking for a touch-based laptop.”

IBall CompBook i360 promises immersive visuals with high definition (HD) 29.4 cm (11.6″) full capacitive multi-touch display. With 10-point Multi-Touch Precision Touch Pad, interesting and short cut gestures can be played around with, like pinching in and zooming out. Augmented with powerful features, it comes with gigantic 10,000mAh battery which guarantees everyday productivity with working time of 7 hours, 7 hours of video playback and 20 hours of non-stop music for uninterrupted entertainment.