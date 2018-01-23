iBall launches Laptop CompBook Exemplaire+ with optional HDD

iBall announced new addition to its Laptop Category with ‘iBall CompBook Exemplaire+’. Suiting the diversified needs with one singular performance, the everyday laptop ‘Exemplaire+’ combines robust multimedia features with serious horsepower.

The 35.56 cm (14inch) Laptop is designed sleek and slim with unexpected power. It is effortlessly portable and designed with oblique edges for a slimmer look, and more premium metal surfaces for chic style that will go anywhere. Making your life easier, the Windows 10 OS brings you seemingly limitless options and possibilities in terms of applications and features making the device flexible yet productive. Packed with Intel Quad Core Processor that functions at the speed of up to 1.92 GHz and also multitasks with 4GB DDR3 RAM + 32GB storage, expandable up to 128GB via Micro SD Slot. With optional HDD inside the provision slot, rest easy with 1TB ample storage to expand your library of movies, apps, photos and more.

An epitome of clear display with 1366*768 HD Screen and flexible viewing angles with every detail in the pictorial frame, provides crisp picture quality. Allowing you to fiddle smartly is the Touch pad multi-functionality that gives your traditional mouse a makeover. It comes with several short cut gestures like pinching in and stretching two fingers to zoom in and out of your screen adding extra comfort to your work.

The massive power back-up of 10,000mAh allows you to stay uninterrupted from brunch to dawn with nonstop 8.5 hours while working and 19 days while standby. Keeping you connected, the device comes with inbuilt Wi-Fi and Bluetooth along with Mini HDMI and USB Ports.

Experience the unparalleled quality for video calls with its integrated camera and combo jack of Headphone and Mic. Also, the 37 hours music playback power back-up lets you groove to your most-pleased music with the High-quality Dual Speakers that furnishes powerful sound.