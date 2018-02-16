IBM and MSDE Launch a First-of-its Kind ‘New Collar Curriculum’

IBM announced the launch of a first-of- its kind New Collar curriculum, in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The two-year Advanced Technical Diploma Program, co-created and designed by IBM, will be offered at the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). This is part of IBM’s global commitment to create a job-ready workforce and to build the next generation of skills needed for New Collar careers – positions that do not always require a college degree but rather sought-after technology skills.

Starting first quarter of 2018, the course would be available at two ITIs in Hyderabad and Bangalore and one women’s only ITI in Noida. The program will include industry relevant courses on hardware maintenance, web development, cloud-based development and deployment, analytics and soft skills training and students can seek admission post 12th grade. Post the successful completion of the course, students will be offered a five month paid internship at IBM.

Approved by NCVT (National Council for Vocational Training) as a Level 6 NSQF program, this course will deeply focus on creating a workforce which meets industry’s evolving skill needs. The modules will include a holistic approach such as partnering with the industry, adopting new learning technologies and delivering experience-based, applied learning.

“Technology continues to be a key transformational lever not just for India, but for countries across the world. Our collaboration with MSDE reiterates IBM’s deep commitment to up-skilling India in this era of digital inclusion. As a part of this Advanced Diploma, we are working closely with the government and academia to expand and scale these programmes. IBM strongly believes that such industry and government partnerships can go a long way in tapping the immense potential that India’s young and vibrant workforce has,” said, Chaitanya Sreenivas, Vice President and HR Head, IBM India Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking on this, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Ananthkumar Hegde said, “This MoU signing with IBM is another step in the technical upliftment of already existing courses in the Skill India mission. Through this, NCVT will tend to empower the resources to be multi-skilled and multi-tasking, so as to scale themselves to the demand of New India.”