IDC Appoints New Managing Director for South Asia

International Data Corporation (IDC) announced the appointment of Amit Malhotra as Managing Director for IDC India and South Asia, effective immediately. He will be based out of the IDC India HQ at New Delhi with full responsibility for leading and developing IDC India and South Asia’s growth journey.

Amit brings with him, over 20 years of rich experience and knowledge of the ICT industry and has held various senior leadership roles over the course of his career across Asia Pacific, Japan and the Middle East markets. In his most recent role as Vice President, Sales at Seclore Technology Private Ltd.

Amit was responsible for establishing and expanding the nascent EDRM market for India and Middle East. Prior to this, he has assayed a variety of roles in the ICT domain with Oracle and Hewlett Packard.

Eva Au, Managing Director – IDC Asia Pacific said, “I am thrilled to have Amit, a senior veteran from the IT industry, to take the lead at IDC India. India represents one of the fastest growing markets for IDC and is destined to be one largest country operations in Asia Pacific. Amit’s experience across multiple technology areas and his international connections will take IDC India to much greater heights and achievements.”

Amit Malhotra added, “I am very excited to be joining IDC, especially at a time when the Indian ICT market is going through a transformative phase. The journey ahead is full of the limitless possibilities that I intend to become a part of which are built upon IDC’s strong value orientation in the industry. With my prior experience in local and global ICT markets, I look forward to working with IDC’s young and committed team to drive the future growth story.”