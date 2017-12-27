IDC MarketScape Names Genpact a Leader in Social Media Analytics

Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, was recently named a leader in social media analytics for the life sciences industry by the IDC MarketScape.

The report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science Social Media Analytics 2017 Vendor Assessment (doc #US40511016, August 2017), notes that Genpact’s social media analytics service is considered by its customers to deliver best-in-class capability, business insight, and overall value. The report also acknowledges Genpact’s strong customer support and project management, and its well-established and global client base of pharmaceutical companies.

“Genpact understands how to integrate social media analytics throughout the enterprise to deliver true business impact for life science companies,” said Michael Townsend, research manager, IDC Health Insights Life Science Commercial Strategies. “Genpact’s position as a leader in the IDC MarketScape report also reflects its strong customer support and project management abilities.”

If leveraged properly, social media analytics in the life sciences industry has the potential to generate powerful insights on brand perception, consumer sentiment about specific products and categories, and competitor activities.

“In today’s hyper-connected world, there’s no more powerful way for life sciences companies to understand, align to, and address consumer sentiment than with social media analytics,” said Balkrishan ‘BK’ Kalra, Life Sciences business leader, Genpact. “By combining our digital capabilities, analytics proficiency, and domain expertise – and entrenching them into our clients’ business operations – we’re able to deliver returns on data that generate fast, transformational value to life sciences companies.”

Genpact’s analytics products are powered by its automation to artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform, Genpact Cora, that helps companies solve real world business issues.For example, Genpact’s AI-driven social media analytics provided insights to uncover $67 million in revenue opportunities for a life sciences client that faced revenue erosion. Genpact also helped unlock $17 million in revenue opportunity for a leading pharmaceutical company by understanding and analyzing the patient journey at the pre-diagnosis stage, and enabling early engagement and care.