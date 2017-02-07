Impressive Line-Up of Latest Technologies to Be Showcased At COMPUTEX 2017

COMPUTEX announced their plans for COMPUTEX 2017. With an impressive line-up of outstanding ICT innovations at their global ICT event, COMPUTEX 2017 will be held from May 30th to June 3rd, 2017. Focus will be on ‘Building Global Technology Ecosystems’ with new themes on Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, Innovations& Startups, Business Solutions, IoT Applications, and Gaming & VR. In line with the global technology trends, the COMPUTEX d&i awards have expanded the categories, adding Robotics & AI, IoT, and AR/VR Devices + Content to the existing six categories. Close to 30 Taiwanese award winning products with innovative design will be displayed at the Convergence India 2017.

This year, COMPUTEX, with the new themes will have InnoVEX, the global tech-startup ecosystem, reflected a hub of innovation and provided a vital international platform matching buyers and resources with global start-ups to achieve endless opportunities and cross border cooperation. SmarTEX that will stage the latest IoT applications, iStyle, a special showcase for Apple MFi-certified peripherals and Gaming & VR for the ultimate gaming platform to display the coolest high-performance gaming products.

With the latest innovations at display from around the world, the event will see well-known brands such as Intel, Microsoft, Dell, Nvidia, and Supermicro from the USA, Socionext from Japan, ARM from UK, Micronics from South Korea, Hisense from China and Acer, Asus, Adata, ASRock, BenQ, Clevo, Cooler Master, Gigabyte, G. Skill, ELITEGROUP, In Win, MSI, Thermaltake, MediaTek, Delta, Realtek Semiconductor Corp. and more. You can experience a glimpse of COMPUTEX 2017 at Convergence India 2017 being held between 8th – 10th February 2017 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Deputy Executive Director from TAITRA, Thomas Huang, speaking at the conference said, “For now, we’re expecting to have over 1,600 companies with 5,010 booths in COMPUTEX 2017”. He further added, “We saw a great turnout at COMPUTEX 2016 attracted more than 40,000 international visitors. Indian visitors who are the 12th most number of international visitors saw a substantial increase of 14% from the previous year. With our extensive campaign this year in India and the growing interested of start-ups and ICT brands in our event, we are hopeful to see an exponentially growth in number of visitors from here for COMPUTEX 2017.”