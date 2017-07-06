In2IT Technologies becomes a Microsoft Authorized Education Partner

In2IT Technologies announces that it has become a Microsoft Authorized Education Partner (AEP), demonstrating its ability to meet Microsoft academic customers’ evolving needs in today’s dynamic business environment. To earn a Microsoft AEP authorization, partners must complete a test to prove their level of academic licensing and market expertise. In2IT Technologies earns distinction through commitment to academic customers.

The AEP program is designed to train participating resellers on Microsoft’s Academic licensing, as well as to authorize them to purchase and resell Microsoft Academic licenses, and demonstrate to potential customers that they are approved and knowledgeable academic partners.

“This Microsoft AEP authorization shows In2IT’s commitment and expertise in the academic IT marketplace and demonstrates our vast knowledge of Microsoft and its academic products. As technology consultants, we will continue to deliver highly integrated and tailored solutions to best address the IT requirements of our academic customers while accelerating their success,” said Sudhansu Mishra, Microsoft Practice Head, In2IT Technologies.

“By becoming AEPs, partners show themselves to be committed and trained in providing discounted Microsoft academic products to the education market. This authorization, along with our other education partner initiatives, gives our partners recognition of their areas of expertise and our academic customers the confidence that they are buying from academic IT specialists,” said Anthony Salcito, vice president of Education for Microsoft Corp.’s Worldwide Public Sector.

The Microsoft AEP Program is designed to authorize and equip organizations that deliver academic products and services through the Microsoft platform with the training, resources and support they need to provide their customers with superior experiences and outcomes.