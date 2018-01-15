In2IT Technologies conferred ‘Bhubaneswar Best Employer Brand Award 2017’

In2IT Technologies has been awarded the Bhubaneswar Best Employer Brand Awards 2017 by World HRD Congress. The award ceremony took place at Sandys Tower Hotel & Conventions, Bhubaneswar.

The Bhubaneswar Best Employer Brand Awards 2017 features the top organizations from Odisha, who are exemplary in HR Practice and use marketing communications effectively for Human Resources Development. Some of the key criteria of assessment were translating and combining vision with action with HR Strategy, Building line to mesh HR Strategy with Business, and cultivating competencies for the future to enable building the organization to be future-ready.

As part of its HR initiatives, In2IT Technologies has been promoting workplace flexibility culture within the organization which offers employees a variety of working arrangements including flexible working locations and hours. In the past also, In2IT Technologies had created several initiatives including programs specifically designed for work-life balance, developing entrepreneurship abilities and leadership qualities among employees.

“We are delighted to receive the award. An essential element to attracting and retaining the best talent in our industry is a strong commitment to an inclusive culture and flexibility in the way we work and in the way we think. We believe our employee-friendly policies empower people to achieve a healthy work/life balance which contribute in the growth of the organization. This recognition is a testimony to our organizational excellence and endeavor for making In2T Technologies best place to work for,” said Rudra Shankar Shatapathy, Group MD, CEO and Co-founder, In2IT Technologies.