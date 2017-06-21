In2IT Technologies launches Mega Recruitment Campaign to hire Indian IT professionals

In2IT Technologies is planning to hire Indian IT professionals as a part of its global expansion plan. This mega recruitment campaign will be run using various platforms like naukri.com, social media as well as through HR consultants who specialize in the IT sector.

At a time when the IT industry is going through a turbulent phase in India, the announcement is expected to bring cheers and joy to not only IT professionals but also to the entire IT industry. According to media reports, many big companies are announcing layoffs in the Indian IT industry. The recruitment campaign is thus expected to boost the morale of IT professionals amid mass layoffs in the Indian IT sector. Through this campaign, In2IT Technologies will continue to assess resource allocation in furtherance of company’s long-term business goals.

A CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001:2008, ISO 27000 and ISO 20000-1 certified company, In2IT Technologies have offices across USA, South Africa, India, Singapore, Australia and Kenya to name a few. The company is focused on Social Media, Mobility, Analytics and Cloud (SMAC), Managed Services and Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM).

“An essential element to attracting and retaining the best talent in our industry is a strong commitment to an inclusive culture and flexibility in the way we work and in the way we think. We believe our employee-friendly policies empower people to achieve a healthy work/life balance which contribute in the growth of the organization. This Mega Recruitment Campaign is a part of our global expansion plan and we are looking to hire those who are having extensive industry experience and practical application of knowledge,” said Rudra Shankar Shatapathy, Group MD, CEO and Co-founder, In2IT Technologies.

As part of its HR initiatives, In2IT Technologies has been promoting workplace flexibility culture within the organization which offers employees a variety of working arrangements including flexible working locations and hours. In the past also, In2IT Technologies had created several initiatives including programs specifically designed for work-life balance, developing entrepreneurship abilities and leadership qualities among employees.