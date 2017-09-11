Industry 4.0 and Standards-based ICT Skilling at the forefront of BICSI India Technology Conclave

BICSI announced that its India District Technology Conclave will be held on September 15, 2017 at The Sheraton Brigade Gateway, Bangalore. The conclave will feature pre-eminent transformational leaders and visionaries showcasing latest in ICT capabilities while addressing infrastructure’s rapidly-evolving demands, deliver recommendations in planning, designing, deployment & optimization of ICT infrastructure and demonstrate the latest industry standards & practices that are key imperative in today’s digital economy.

The BICSI conclave would attract over 400 delegates primarily represented by end-users, system integrators, installers, consultants, distributors & OEMs from the ICT Industry, credential holders of BICSI, along with various ICT and allied industry associations.

“BICSI conclave presents outstanding opportunities to engage with ICT experts and gain tremendous insights & knowledge on technology evolution in a highly-competitive, complex & ever-changing environment,” said Ninad Desai, District Chair, BICSI India. As the current challenging scenario demands, it is imperative that network installers are equipped with up-to-date know-how to ensure consistency and most importantly learn to unlearn, he added.

Converging with the conclave, on September 13, 2017, an Interactive Accelerated Learning Workshop on Fiber Optic Installation Fundamentals and Insights to Allied Skill Sets will be held at Bangalore. The interactive workshop would offer fiber optic professionals essential experience on optical fiber connectorisation, installation, test & troubleshooting. The workshop is supported by the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and BICSI India.

BICSI provides information, education and knowledge assessment for individuals and companies in the ICT industry serving professionals, including designers, installers and technicians. Through courses, conferences, publications and professional registration programs, BICSI staff and volunteers assist ICT professionals in delivering critical products and services, and offer opportunities for continual improvement and enhanced professional stature.