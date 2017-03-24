Infogain is Silver Sponsor for Oracle Industry Connect 2017

Infogain is a Silver Sponsor for Oracle Industry Connect, the premier event for the retail industry. This year’s event will be held at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, Orlando Florida. The conference provides an opportunity for retailers to connect with their deep domain expertise, customer-driven content and executive level networking.

The invitation only event brings together industry peers from a variety of industries including financial services, hospitality, insurance, life sciences and retail and more. In breakout sessions, Oracle customers give valuable insights into how they have identified and overcome complex challenges within their industries.

Infogain is a Gold-level partner of Oracle, providing customized solutions for the retail segment covering merchandising, stores and e-commerce companies. Infogain’s customizable solutions developed on the Oracle platform combined with our expertise across the Retail Services helps retailers to increase efficiencies, reduce costs and modernize their IT infrastructure at an affordable price point.

Jon Guyton, Vice President of Infogain Retail commented, “We are excited to help make the Oracle Retail Suite more accessible to the mid-market retailer. By staying vanilla and taking advantage of Unified View, they have the ability to keep costs down, go-to-market faster and stay competitive.”

Infogain will be hosting a networking lunch and roundtable peer discussion on Wednesday, March 22nd and will show how retailers can take full advantage of Oracle upgrades without complex modifications to base applications.