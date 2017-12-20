Infosys Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary on NYSE

Infosys will ring the Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 20, 2017 to celebrate its fifth anniversary of being listed on the exchange. To commemorate this anniversary, Mr. Pravin Rao, Interim Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director and Mr. MD Ranganath, Chief Financial Officer along with other Infosys team members, will ring the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell®.

“We are thrilled to ring the Opening Bell® at the NYSE as it’s a very exciting time for our employees, customers and partners as we celebrate the fifth year of being listed on the NYSE. This occasion is especially significant for us as we strengthen our presence in the U.S. with our commitment to hire 10,000 American workers and set up Technology and Innovation hubs across the country,” said Rao – Interim CEO and Managing Director

“As a company with a large base of global shareholders, we are happy with the healthy liquidity provided by our listing on NYSE. This event is yet another key milestone in our fruitful journey of nearly two decades of listing and trading of our ADRs in the United States,” said MD Ranganath – Chief Financial Officer.

“We are honored to have Infosys ring the NYSE Opening Bell®,” said John Tuttle, NYSE Global Head of Listings. “As one of India’s leading technology companies, Infosys has been a great addition to our community of globally recognized companies, and we look forward to continuing our long-term partnership together.”

For more than three decades, Infosys has helped companies in the U.S. and around the world become more competitive, faster to market and more innovative with technology. It has more than 198,000 employees servicing clients in 45 countries.

In the U.S., Infosys has announced plans to hire 10,000 American workers over the next two years, and operate four new U.S. technology centers. Through a partnership with Stanford University, Infosys has trained more than 140,000 of its employees globally, including thousands in the U.S., on design thinking, and the company is working with Udacity to train 500 employees worldwide on autonomous technologies.

Infosys is also committed to bridging the digital divide in America through the Infosys Foundation USA, which supports high-quality computer science education and coding skills with a particular focus on underrepresented communities. So far, Infosys Foundation USA has helped more than 13,000 teachers obtain computer science training through its $10 million investment in partnership grants since 2015. More than 4.7 million students across more than 21,000 schools in the U.S. have benefitted from a variety of Foundation grants and resources such as new classroom technology, teaching aids, and makerspaces.