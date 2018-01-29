Infosys Foundation Signs MoU with Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation for a grant to create a child-friendly village focused towards improving children’s health, providing education and creating a non-violent environment. Infosys Foundation will disburse this grant over the next three years.

The Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF), a non-profit organization, envisions a world where every child is free, safe, healthy, educated and has the ability to discover their potential. Kailash Satyarthi has been at the forefront of the global movement to end child slavery and exploitative child labour and was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.