Infosys Inducted into the ‘Winner’s Circle’ in the HfS Blueprint Report, 2016

Infosys has been inducted into the ‘Winner’s Circle’ in the HfS Blueprint Report, 2016 for Energy Operations by leading analyst firm HfS Research. The company has been recognized for its unique set of offerings and capabilities in addressing client needs, strong domain-expertise and consulting-led delivery.

Authored by Derk Erbe, HfS Blueprint provides a comprehensive overview of services for the Oil & Gas industry and assessed 13 service providers for the report. Companies that demonstrate excellence in execution and innovation are placed in the ‘Winner’s Circle’ by HfS. As per the report, Infosys has a strong vision for providing clients an information and data management foundation, and enhanced efficiencies for clients while addressing current and future industry challenges.