Infosys positioned as a Major Player by IDC MarketScape

Infosys has been positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Service Providers for EMEA Utilities 2017 Vendor Assessment (doc #EMEA41387516, February 2017). The company has been recognized for its ‘Renew and New’ strategy of transforming core IT services and leveraging emerging technologies like AI and analytics for new products and services.

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment provides a comprehensive overview of services for the Utilities segment and assessed 15 service providers for the report. As per the report, “Infosys is a trusted transformation partner known for its ability to provide its clients with the right mix of technology options, competence, and innovation in execution. Its focus on automation using its artificial intelligence platform MANA to reduce cost and increase agility, and initiatives like Zero Distance are helping clients realize value beyond the contracted engagements.”