Infosys Recognised as a Top Employer in Europe

Infosys has been recognised as Top Employer in Europe for its excellence in employee conditions by global certification company Top Employers Institute.

This is the first time Infosys applied for this certification, and in its maiden year the company has been recognised across key countries including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, The Netherlands and Switzerland. In addition, Infosys has been certified as one of the best companies to work for on the continent, winning the most prestigious Top Employer award in Europe.

The certification further demonstrates Infosys’ strategic commitment to growth in Europe, and its investment in its employees’ professional development, personal wellbeing, development, benefits and more.

UB Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, “Europe is one of our key markets, accounting for almost a quarter of our global revenues. To drive our continued growth strategy in the region, we need to build and develop talent locally across the continent, and this means providing a work environment with the best HR practices to attract and retain highly-skilled talent. Top Employer certification is a validation of Infosys’ Talent Management strategy and we are committed to establishing ourselves as a credible employer of choice across the region.”